Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) vs. Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) Financial Survey

Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PRAN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prana Biotechnology and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prana Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Prana Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.01%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 35.99%. Given Prana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prana Biotechnology is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Vanda Pharmaceuticals -9.43% -11.94% -7.53%

Risk and Volatility

Prana Biotechnology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prana Biotechnology and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prana Biotechnology $100,000.00 177.11 -$5.68 million ($0.64) -3.11 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $165.08 million 4.98 -$15.56 million ($0.35) -46.57

Prana Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vanda Pharmaceuticals. Vanda Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Prana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Prana Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prana Biotechnology beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prana Biotechnology

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24). HETLIOZ is in clinical development for the treatment of Pediatric Non-24, Jet Lag Disorder and Smith-Magenis Syndrome. It offers Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Fanapt has potential utility in various other disorders. Tradipitant is a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, which is in clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis. Trichostatin A is a small molecule histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor. AQW051 is a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. AQW051 is indicated for the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

