Head-To-Head Contrast: Sallie Mae (SLM) & World Acceptance (WRLD)

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ: SLM) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sallie Mae and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sallie Mae 20.23% 16.65% 1.61% World Acceptance 10.42% 13.95% 7.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sallie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of World Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sallie Mae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of World Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sallie Mae and World Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sallie Mae $1.43 billion 3.44 $288.93 million $0.71 16.01 World Acceptance $531.73 million 1.79 $73.60 million $8.38 12.51

Sallie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than World Acceptance. World Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sallie Mae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sallie Mae has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sallie Mae and World Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sallie Mae 1 1 9 0 2.73 World Acceptance 3 0 0 0 1.00

Sallie Mae presently has a consensus target price of $14.23, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. World Acceptance has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 34.80%. Given Sallie Mae’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sallie Mae is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Summary

Sallie Mae beats World Acceptance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sallie Mae Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides computer software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, including banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of May 31, 2017, the company operated 1,327 offices in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

