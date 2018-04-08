Head to Head Analysis: COBHAM (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) & General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and COBHAM (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares General Dynamics and COBHAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics 9.40% 27.22% 8.85% COBHAM N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

General Dynamics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

General Dynamics pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. General Dynamics pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. COBHAM pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. General Dynamics has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of General Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Dynamics and COBHAM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics $30.97 billion 2.07 $2.91 billion $9.95 21.68 COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 $101.29 million $0.24 15.21

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM. COBHAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Dynamics and COBHAM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics 2 4 10 0 2.50 COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $243.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given General Dynamics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than COBHAM.

Summary

General Dynamics beats COBHAM on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Systems and Technology, and Marine Systems. Its Aerospace group offers aircraft design; cockpit and cabin systems, and product service and support. Its Combat Systems group offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions. The Information Systems and Technology group provides technologies, products and services in support of various programs. The Marine Systems group is a designer and builder of nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants and auxiliary and combat-logistics ships.

COBHAM Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

