Head-To-Head Review: Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) & Jamba (JMBA)

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) and Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and Jamba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands 40.77% -190.44% 6.67% Jamba -23.19% N/A -43.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Jamba shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Jamba shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and Jamba’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands $860.50 million 5.74 $350.90 million $2.43 24.56 Jamba $79.62 million 1.73 -$22.43 million N/A N/A

Dunkin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Jamba.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dunkin’ Brands and Jamba, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands 1 8 10 0 2.47 Jamba 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dunkin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $63.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Dunkin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dunkin’ Brands is more favorable than Jamba.

Dividends

Dunkin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jamba does not pay a dividend. Dunkin’ Brands pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Dunkin’ Brands has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamba has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands beats Jamba on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dunkin’ Brands

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc. is a restaurant retailer of specialty food and beverage offerings. The Company operates through retail segment. The Company’s offerings include whole fruit smoothies, squeezed juices and juice blends, Energy Bowls, and a range of food items including, hot oatmeal, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, Artisan Flatbreads, baked goods and snacks. The Company, through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, operates a lifestyle brand. The Company has a global business driven by a portfolio of franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores, and licensed JambaGO and Jamba Juice Express formats. The Company has approximately 890 Jamba Juice stores globally, consisting of over 70 company-owned and operated stores, all located in the United States (Company Stores), approximately 740 franchisee-owned and operated stores (Franchise Stores) in the United States, and over 70 Franchise Stores in international locations (International Stores), collectively the (Jamba System).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.