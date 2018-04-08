Head to Head Review: Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) & The Competition

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) is one of 89 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Iovance Biotherapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -$92.06 million -9.82 Iovance Biotherapeutics Competitors $1.05 billion $96.19 million 1.23

Iovance Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 5.75, meaning that its stock price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Iovance Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89 Iovance Biotherapeutics Competitors 448 1652 4462 146 2.64

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 51.17%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -62.42% -59.14% Iovance Biotherapeutics Competitors -8,695.22% -61.46% -24.46%

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics rivals beat Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. As of December 31, 2016, it had an on-going Phase II clinical trial of its lead product candidate, LN-144, TIL for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. The Company is developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. It is collaborating with the National Cancer Institute to evaluate unmodified TIL in other solid tumor indications, such as ocular melanoma, bladder, breast and lung cancer. It is collaborating with the NCI to evaluate TIL in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor, Keytruda.

