Comparing CVR Refining (CVRR) & Murphy USA (MUSA)

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) and CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of CVR Refining shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy USA and CVR Refining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy USA $12.83 billion 0.18 $245.26 million $4.32 16.17 CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.38 $88.80 million $0.60 24.17

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Refining. Murphy USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Refining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Murphy USA does not pay a dividend. CVR Refining pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy USA has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Refining has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy USA and CVR Refining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy USA 1 4 1 0 2.00 CVR Refining 0 4 0 0 2.00

Murphy USA presently has a consensus price target of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. CVR Refining has a consensus price target of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.15%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than CVR Refining.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy USA and CVR Refining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy USA 1.91% 22.69% 7.08% CVR Refining 1.57% 6.62% 3.70%

Summary

Murphy USA beats CVR Refining on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity. In addition, the company owns 170,000 barrels per day pipeline system that transports crude oil from Broome Station facility to Coffeyville refinery; approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, which supports the gathering system and Coffeyville refinery; approximately 0.9 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Wynnewood refinery; and approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as leases crude oil storage capacity of approximately 2.3 million barrels in Cushing and approximately 0.2 million barrels in Duncan, Oklahoma. CVR Refining GP, LLC operates as the general partner of CVR Refining, LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Refining, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

