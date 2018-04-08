Head to Head Review: OmniComm Systems (OMCM) & Sothebys (BID)

OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS: OMCM) and Sothebys (NYSE:BID) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Sothebys shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Sothebys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OmniComm Systems and Sothebys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Sothebys 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sothebys has a consensus target price of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Sothebys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sothebys is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Profitability

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Sothebys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniComm Systems 16.50% -22.06% 57.43% Sothebys 12.01% 22.31% 4.62%

Volatility and Risk

OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sothebys has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniComm Systems and Sothebys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniComm Systems $26.98 million 1.34 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Sothebys $989.39 million 2.76 $118.79 million $2.25 23.17

Sothebys has higher revenue and earnings than OmniComm Systems.

Summary

Sothebys beats OmniComm Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing Web-based electronic data capture (EDC) and eClinical (eClinical) software and services that manage the clinical research process. The Company’s EDC and eClinical software and service offerings (eClinical Products or eClinical Solutions) consist of TrialMaster, TrialOne, Promasys, and eClinical Suite. Its eClinical Products allows clinical trial sponsors and investigative sites to collect, validate, transmit and analyze clinical study data. Its eClinical Products are designed to offer clinical trial sponsors the ability to conduct clinical trials under multiple platforms. It also provides business process consulting services that focus on integrating EDC, and an array of eClinical Solutions and processes into the clinical trial process. The Company operates through the delivery of EDC Software and services to clinical trial sponsors segment. Its services include hosting solutions, consulting services, customer support and training.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong. The Company operates through two segments: Agency and Finance. The Agency segment matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine and collectibles (collectively, art or works of art or artwork or property) through the auction or private sale process. The Finance segment is engaged in art-related financing activities by making loans that are secured by works of art. The Company’s advisory services are classified within All Other segment.

