Head-To-Head Review: Summer Infant (SUMR) and Sandvik (SDVKY)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) and Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and Sandvik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.18% 8.20% 1.23% Sandvik 14.54% 24.01% 9.42%

Risk and Volatility

Summer Infant has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sandvik pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Summer Infant does not pay a dividend. Sandvik pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sandvik shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Summer Infant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Infant and Sandvik’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $189.87 million 0.11 -$2.24 million $0.07 16.57 Sandvik $10.66 billion 2.12 $1.55 billion $0.94 19.14

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Infant. Summer Infant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandvik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Summer Infant and Sandvik, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sandvik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summer Infant presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 137.07%. Given Summer Infant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summer Infant is more favorable than Sandvik.

Summary

Sandvik beats Summer Infant on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc. is an infant and juvenile products company. The Company is engaged in the juvenile industry, providing mothers and caregivers a range of products to care for babies and toddlers. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed over 1,100 products in several product categories, including monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear and feeding products. It markets its products, under its Summer Infant, SwaddleMe and Born Free brand names. Its anchor products in its product categories include monitoring, such as wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)/Internet, video, audio and prenatal; safety, including gates, bath, potties, boosters and positioners; nursery, such as swaddle, travel accessories, safe sleep, soothers and sleep aides; baby gear, including strollers, bassinets, high chairs and playards, and feeding products, such as bottles, drinking cups, bibs and placemats, electronics and pacifiers. It sells its products across the globe to national retailers, as well as independent retailers.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers construction equipment and tools, including breakers and demolition tools, mobile and stationary crushers and screens, rock tools, spare and wear parts, surface drill rigs, and tunneling equipment. It also provides diffusion furnaces, and furnace products and heating materials; cemented carbide components, and diamond and cubic boron nitride in mesh and polycrystalline forms; processing systems and steel belts; and metal cutting tools and tooling systems, such as boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems. In addition, the company offers stainless steels, special alloys, and titanium products comprising bar and hollow bars, controlled expansion hollow products, billets and blooms, hot isostatic pressed products, metal powders, plates and sheets, strip steels, and welding and wire products, as well as tubes, pipes, fittings, and flanges. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.