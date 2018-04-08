TriMas (TRS) & OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF) Head to Head Contrast

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TriMas has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriMas and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriMas $817.74 million 1.56 $30.96 million $1.40 19.89 OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.51 $760,000.00 N/A N/A

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TriMas and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriMas 0 3 2 0 2.40 OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriMas currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Given TriMas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriMas is more favorable than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Profitability

This table compares TriMas and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriMas 3.79% 12.09% 6.14% OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67%

Summary

TriMas beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets. This segment primarily operates under the Rieke name. The Aerospace segment offers fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, and precision-machined components for use in commercial, maintenance and repair (MRO), and military aerospace applications and platforms to OEMs, supply chain distributors, MRO/aftermarket providers, and tier one suppliers. This segment offers its products under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Energy segment provides metallic and nonmetallic gaskets, bolts, fasteners, and specialty products for the petrochemical, petroleum refining, oil field, water/waste water treatment, and other industrial markets under the Lamons brand. The Engineered Components segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder name; and various natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for use in oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow Engine name. It sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, distributors, and licensees. The company is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

OMNI-LITE INDS CAN Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

