Contrasting TTEC (TTEC) and Yext (YEXT)

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -39.11% -69.04% -33.85% TTEC 0.49% 22.28% 8.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and TTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 3 0 2.60 TTEC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. TTEC has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.38%. Given TTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TTEC is more favorable than Yext.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of TTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 70.0% of TTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and TTEC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $170.20 million 6.64 -$66.56 million ($0.85) -14.58 TTEC $1.48 billion 0.94 $7.25 million $1.80 16.78

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Yext does not pay a dividend. TTEC pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TTEC beats Yext on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc., formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc., is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment designs and manages clients’ front-to-back office processes to deliver just-in-time, personalized, multi-channel interactions. The CGS segment offers integrated sales and marketing solutions to help its clients in the business-to-consumer or business-to-business markets. The CTS segment includes operational and system design consulting, customer experience technology product, implementation and integration consulting services, and management of clients cloud and on premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy, and system and operational process optimization.

