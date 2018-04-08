Vectren (VVC) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Vectren (NYSE: VVC) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Gas & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vectren to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vectren and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectren 8.13% 11.91% 3.62% Vectren Competitors -1.02% 4.03% 0.16%

Dividends

Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Vectren pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gas & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 61.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vectren has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Vectren lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Vectren shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Gas & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vectren shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gas & other services combined” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vectren and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectren 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vectren Competitors 29 128 119 4 2.35

Vectren currently has a consensus price target of $64.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. As a group, “Gas & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Vectren’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vectren has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Vectren has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren’s peers have a beta of 0.76, indicating that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vectren and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vectren $2.66 billion $216.00 million 25.23 Vectren Competitors $5.08 billion $207.59 million 15.52

Vectren’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vectren. Vectren is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vectren peers beat Vectren on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

