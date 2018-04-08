Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) vs. GNC (GNC) Financial Analysis

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI) and GNC (NYSE:GNC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and GNC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe $1.18 billion 0.08 -$252.15 million $0.39 10.38 GNC $2.45 billion 0.12 -$148.85 million $1.35 2.64

GNC has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe. GNC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitamin Shoppe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of GNC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Vitamin Shoppe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of GNC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitamin Shoppe and GNC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe -21.39% 3.13% 1.55% GNC -6.07% -120.93% 4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vitamin Shoppe and GNC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe 2 4 0 0 1.67 GNC 3 3 0 0 1.50

Vitamin Shoppe presently has a consensus target price of $4.95, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. GNC has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 105.06%. Given GNC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GNC is more favorable than Vitamin Shoppe.

Risk and Volatility

Vitamin Shoppe has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GNC has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GNC beats Vitamin Shoppe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats. The direct segment sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com. The manufacturing segment provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement products, and develops and markets its own branded products for both sales to third parties and for the VSI product assortment. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed approximately 900 brands, as well as its own brands. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 stores located in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, primarily located in retail centers and standalone locations.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products. It operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its U.S. and Canada segment generates revenues primarily from sales of products to customers at its Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com. Its International segment generates revenue primarily to its international franchisees. Its Manufacturing/Wholesale segment comprises its manufacturing operations in South Carolina and its wholesale partner relationships.

