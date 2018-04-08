Head to Head Analysis: Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (GLDD) versus Fenner (FNERF)

Fenner (OTCMKTS: FNERF) and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fenner and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenner $826.10 million 2.00 N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge and Dock $702.50 million 0.40 -$31.26 million ($0.27) -16.67

Fenner has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge and Dock.

Risk and Volatility

Fenner has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fenner and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenner 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Lakes Dredge and Dock 0 1 1 0 2.50

Great Lakes Dredge and Dock has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Lakes Dredge and Dock is more favorable than Fenner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fenner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fenner and Great Lakes Dredge and Dock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenner N/A N/A N/A Great Lakes Dredge and Dock -4.45% -6.64% -1.79%

Summary

Fenner beats Great Lakes Dredge and Dock on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenner

Fenner Plc is a polymer technology company, which manufactures and distributes conveyor belting and reinforced precision polymer products. It operates through the Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products segments. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions segment manufactures rubber ply, solid woven and steel cord conveyor belting for mining, power generation and industrial applications. The Advanced Engineered Products segment manufactures precision polymer products including precision drives for computer peripherals, copiers and ATMs; problem solving power transmission and motion transfer components; silicone and complex hoses for heavy duty trucks, buses and off road vehicles; seals and sealing solutions for the fluid power and oil and gas industries; technical textiles for medical and industrial applications and silicone based products for medical applications; rollers for digital image processing and medical diagnostics; and fluropolymer components for fluid and gas handling. The company was founded by Joseph Henry Fenner in 1861 and is headquartered in Hessle, the United Kingdom.

About Great Lakes Dredge and Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures. This segment also engages in channel deepening and port infrastructure development; coastal protection projects; re-dredging previously deepened waterways and harbors; and lake and river dredging, inland levee and construction dredging, environmental restoration and habitat improvement, and other marine construction projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments; foreign governments; and domestic and foreign private concerns, such as utilities, oil, and other energy companies. The Environmental & Infrastructure segment provides environmental and geotechnical construction services, including the creation, repair, or stabilization of environmental barriers; and remediation services comprising the containment, immobilization, or removal of contamination from an environment. It serves general contractors, corporations, superfund potentially responsible parties, and environmental engineering and construction firms, as well as federal and municipal government agencies. The company operates a fleet of 20 dredges, 16 material transportation barges, 1 drillboat, and various other support vessels. The company was formerly known as Lydon & Drews Partnership and changed its name to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation in 1905. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

