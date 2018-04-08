Head to Head Survey: GDS (GDS) and Its Competitors

GDS (NASDAQ: GDS) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GDS to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -20.29% -9.98% -3.16% GDS Competitors -15.70% -46.65% -1.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $248.40 million -$50.24 million -48.96 GDS Competitors $6.96 billion $966.00 million 37.81

GDS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

GDS has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GDS and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 1 0 2 0 2.33 GDS Competitors 506 1896 4605 226 2.63

GDS currently has a consensus target price of $29.03, indicating a potential upside of 16.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.18%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GDS competitors beat GDS on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities. The Company’s base of approximately 370 customers consists of Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and information technology (IT) service providers, and domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It serves a community of approximately 160 People’s Republic of China and foreign financial institutions across the banking, insurance, asset management, brokerage, digital payment and financial information verticals. The Company operates its data centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

