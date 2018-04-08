Head-To-Head Survey: GSV Capital (GSVC) vs. Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

GSV Capital (NASDAQ: GSVC) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GSV Capital and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV Capital -769.78% -10.30% -5.59% Horizon Technology Finance 37.21% 8.99% 5.68%

Volatility & Risk

GSV Capital has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSV Capital and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV Capital $850,000.00 184.92 $17.56 million ($0.95) -7.85 Horizon Technology Finance $25.78 million 4.69 $9.59 million $1.07 9.80

GSV Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Technology Finance. GSV Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Technology Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. GSV Capital does not pay a dividend. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GSV Capital and Horizon Technology Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horizon Technology Finance 1 4 1 0 2.00

GSV Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.45%. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.86%. Given GSV Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GSV Capital is more favorable than Horizon Technology Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of GSV Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of GSV Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats GSV Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV Capital

GSV Capital Corp. (GSV Capital) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests principally in the equity securities, which are venture-capital-backed emerging companies. The Company acquires its investments through direct investments with portfolio companies, secondary marketplaces for private companies and negotiations with selling stockholders. The Company may also invest in select publicly traded equity securities or certain non-United States companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest approximately 90% of its portfolio in late-stage companies and the remaining approximately 10% in emerging companies that fit within its targeted areas. Its investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, GSV Asset Management, LLC.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for GSV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.