Head to Head Survey: Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) vs. Woodward (WWD)

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI) and Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Woodward’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $431.94 million 3.45 $68.94 million $1.16 21.29 Woodward $2.10 billion 2.08 $200.50 million $3.16 22.49

Woodward has higher revenue and earnings than Hollysys Automation Technologies. Hollysys Automation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Woodward pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woodward pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Woodward shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Woodward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies and Woodward, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Woodward 0 6 3 0 2.33

Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.77, suggesting a potential downside of 15.91%. Woodward has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.14%. Given Woodward’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Woodward is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodward has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Woodward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies 18.89% 12.72% 8.71% Woodward 8.10% 14.04% 6.95%

Summary

Woodward beats Hollysys Automation Technologies on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc. is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions. The Company designs, produces and services energy control products for various applications. The Company’s segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Company’s Industrial segment designs, produces and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion and combustion. The Company has production and assembly facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia and South America, and promotes its products and services throughout the world. The Company offers solutions for the aerospace, industrial and energy markets. The Company focuses primarily on serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and equipment packagers.

