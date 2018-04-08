Reviewing Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) and II-VI (IIVI)

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) and Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for II-VI and Spx Flow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90 Spx Flow 2 2 4 0 2.25

II-VI presently has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential upside of 31.86%. Spx Flow has a consensus price target of $50.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.46%. Given II-VI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe II-VI is more favorable than Spx Flow.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares II-VI and Spx Flow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio II-VI $972.05 million 2.62 $95.27 million $1.48 27.57 Spx Flow $1.95 billion 1.04 $46.40 million $1.27 37.48

II-VI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spx Flow. II-VI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spx Flow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares II-VI and Spx Flow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets II-VI 8.08% 11.10% 6.67% Spx Flow 2.38% 6.13% 2.00%

Volatility and Risk

II-VI has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spx Flow has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Spx Flow shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Spx Flow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

II-VI beats Spx Flow on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names. The II-VI Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers and opto-electronic modules for use in optical communication networks and other consumer and commercial applications. The II-VI Performance Products segment designs, manufactures and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for military, medical and commercial laser imaging applications.

Spx Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

