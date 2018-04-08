Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Inter Parfums to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 7.03% 7.68% 5.58% Inter Parfums Competitors 8.42% 202.43% 9.59%

Volatility and Risk

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 2 0 2.40 Inter Parfums Competitors 112 600 580 18 2.38

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential downside of 1.45%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Inter Parfums’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $591.25 million $41.59 million 36.32 Inter Parfums Competitors $4.32 billion $282.18 million 30.30

Inter Parfums’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums. Inter Parfums is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Inter Parfums pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 53.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Inter Parfums competitors beat Inter Parfums on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc. operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners. It has a portfolio of prestige brands, which include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Paul Smith, S.T. Dupont, Repetto, Rochas, and Van Cleef & Arpels. Its prestige brand fragrance products are also marketed through its United States operations. These fragrance products are sold under various names, which include Abercrombie & Fitch, Agent Provocateur, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, French Connection, Oscar de la Rent and Shanghai Tang brands. The Company sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.