Mercury Insurance Group (NYSE:MCY) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Mercury Insurance Group (NYSE: MCY) is one of 73 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mercury Insurance Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Mercury Insurance Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercury Insurance Group’s peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercury Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercury Insurance Group Competitors 476 1878 1823 83 2.36

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Mercury Insurance Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury Insurance Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Insurance Group $3.42 billion $144.87 million 28.03 Mercury Insurance Group Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.09

Mercury Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mercury Insurance Group. Mercury Insurance Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Mercury Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Mercury Insurance Group pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercury Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Mercury Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Insurance Group 4.24% 5.14% 1.82% Mercury Insurance Group Competitors 3.22% 1.05% -0.01%

Mercury Insurance Group Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

