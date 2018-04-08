Head to Head Survey: NVE (NVEC) vs. First Solar (FSLR)

NVE (NASDAQ: NVEC) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NVE and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Solar 1 7 9 0 2.47

NVE currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $70.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.65%. Given NVE’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NVE is more favorable than First Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Solar does not pay a dividend. NVE pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 45.31% 14.68% 14.47% First Solar -5.63% 5.17% 4.02%

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVE and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $28.33 million 13.33 $12.94 million $2.68 29.11 First Solar $2.94 billion 2.48 -$165.61 million $2.59 26.91

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVE beats First Solar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures. It operates through two segments: components and systems. The components segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The systems segment includes the development, construction, operation and maintenance of PV solar power systems, which primarily use its solar modules. In addition, the Company provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to system owners that use solar modules manufactured by it or by third-party manufacturers. The Company’s solar modules had an average rated power per module of approximately 114 watts, as of December 31, 2016.

