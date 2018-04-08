Head-To-Head Survey: PriceSmart (PSMT) versus The Competition

PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PriceSmart to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PriceSmart and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $3.00 billion $90.72 million 29.61 PriceSmart Competitors $65.63 billion $1.74 billion 21.29

PriceSmart’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PriceSmart. PriceSmart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of PriceSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PriceSmart has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PriceSmart’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PriceSmart and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.45% 12.38% 7.44% PriceSmart Competitors 3.76% 15.01% 6.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PriceSmart and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 3 2 0 2.40 PriceSmart Competitors 163 1263 1690 90 2.53

PriceSmart presently has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 6.29%. Given PriceSmart’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PriceSmart has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

PriceSmart pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PriceSmart pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PriceSmart competitors beat PriceSmart on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.