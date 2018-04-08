Head to Head Survey: Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (RDEIY) versus The Competition
Posted by Austin De'Marion on Apr 8th, 2018
Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (OTCMKTS: RDEIY) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Red El�ctrica de Espa�a to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.1% of Red El�ctrica de Espa�a shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Red El�ctrica de Espa�a
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1.75
|Red El�ctrica de Espa�a Competitors
|426
|2330
|2018
|57
|2.35
As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Red El�ctrica de Espa�a
|$2.19 billion
|N/A
|14.31
|Red El�ctrica de Espa�a Competitors
|$8.48 billion
|$467.20 million
|10.72
Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Red El�ctrica de Espa�a. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Profitability
This table compares Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Red El�ctrica de Espa�a
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Red El�ctrica de Espa�a Competitors
|-23.11%
|3.58%
|-0.65%
Risk and Volatility
Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Red El�ctrica de Espa�a rivals beat Red El�ctrica de Espa�a on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Receive News & Ratings for Red El�ctrica de Espa�a Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.