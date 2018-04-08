Head to Head Survey: Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (RDEIY) versus The Competition

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a (OTCMKTS: RDEIY) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Red El�ctrica de Espa�a to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Red El�ctrica de Espa�a shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red El�ctrica de Espa�a 2 1 1 0 1.75 Red El�ctrica de Espa�a Competitors 426 2330 2018 57 2.35

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Red El�ctrica de Espa�a $2.19 billion N/A 14.31 Red El�ctrica de Espa�a Competitors $8.48 billion $467.20 million 10.72

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Red El�ctrica de Espa�a. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Red El�ctrica de Espa�a pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 70.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Red El�ctrica de Espa�a and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red El�ctrica de Espa�a N/A N/A N/A Red El�ctrica de Espa�a Competitors -23.11% 3.58% -0.65%

Risk and Volatility

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red El�ctrica de Espa�a’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red El�ctrica de Espa�a rivals beat Red El�ctrica de Espa�a on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

