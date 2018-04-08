Head to Head Survey: TriNet (TNET) and Its Rivals

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TriNet to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of TriNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of TriNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet 5.42% 102.76% 6.02% TriNet Competitors 5.47% -51.29% 2.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriNet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet $3.28 billion $178.00 million 27.13 TriNet Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 13.22

TriNet has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. TriNet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TriNet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet 1 2 1 0 2.00 TriNet Competitors 700 3547 6933 271 2.59

TriNet currently has a consensus target price of $41.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.54%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.53%. Given TriNet’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriNet has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TriNet beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About TriNet

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

