Healthequity Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthequity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Healthequity from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Healthequity stock opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Healthequity has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,877.77, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Kessler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,978,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,992,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,081 shares of company stock worth $39,413,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Healthequity by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

