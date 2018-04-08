BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hecla Mining (HL) Price Target to $4.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1,473.78, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $13,161,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 319,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

