Critical Review: Hecla Mining (HL) vs. The Competition

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hecla Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hecla Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining -4.07% 2.17% 1.36% Hecla Mining Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hecla Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hecla Mining Competitors 195 698 858 28 2.40

Hecla Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Hecla Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hecla Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hecla Mining has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hecla Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hecla Mining and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining $577.78 million -$23.51 million 36.30 Hecla Mining Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.61

Hecla Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hecla Mining. Hecla Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hecla Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hecla Mining pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 46.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Hecla Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hecla Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hecla Mining peers beat Hecla Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island, Alaska; Lucky Friday mine located in northern Idaho; Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada; and San Sebastian mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico. Hecla Mining Company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.