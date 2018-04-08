Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€102.50” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Deutsche Bank set a €102.50 ($126.54) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEI. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. UBS set a €86.50 ($106.79) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase set a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($125.93) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.26 ($117.61).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €80.38 ($99.23) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 52-week high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

