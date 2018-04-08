Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for their customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands. They have built leading market positions through new product innovation, product quality and competitive pricing. They have four business segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements and Beauty. Their Housewares segment provides a broad range of products to help with food preparation, cooking, cleaning, organization, beverage service. Their Health & Home products focuses on healthcare and home comfort products. Their Nutritional Supplements segment provides premium branded doctor formulated nutritional supplements, skincare and pain relief products. Their Beauty segment provides personal care, beauty care and wellness products including hair styling appliances; grooming tools; decorative haircare accessories; and liquid-, solid- and powder-based personal care products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,331.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $102.88.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.81 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/helen-of-troy-hele-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.