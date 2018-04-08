Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helios and Matheson Analytics earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.2561577021702 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HMNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of HMNY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 4,912,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,195. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services.

