Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) versus Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Head to Head Review

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ: HMNY) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49% Addus HomeCare 3.20% 9.95% 6.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helios and Matheson Analytics and Addus HomeCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million 18.83 -$7.38 million N/A N/A Addus HomeCare $425.71 million 1.43 $13.60 million $1.45 36.03

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Helios and Matheson Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus HomeCare has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helios and Matheson Analytics and Addus HomeCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Addus HomeCare 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helios and Matheson Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 444.22%. Addus HomeCare has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. Given Helios and Matheson Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Helios and Matheson Analytics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2017, the company served consumers through 116 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.