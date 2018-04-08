HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. equinet set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase set a €61.00 ($75.31) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS set a €60.00 ($74.07) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a €33.00 ($40.74) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.21 ($68.16).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €53.45 ($65.99) on Wednesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €39.08 ($48.25) and a one year high of €59.10 ($72.96).

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

