HelloGold (HGT) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gatecoin and COSS. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00677117 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00174724 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, OTCBTC and COSS. It is not presently possible to buy HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

