Helmerich & Payne (HP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “The improving outlook at Helmerich’s biggest segment – U.S. Land —is set to provide Helmerich & Payne with exciting opportunities to redeploy its technologically advanced FlexRigs. As it is, higher drilling activity in U.S. Land segment helped HP come out with narrower-than-expected loss in the last quarter on the back of higher utilizations and dayrates along with improving commodity prices. The improving energy landscape is expected to further strengthen the fundamentals and increase levels of rig activity. The company’s MagVar Buy will also improve Helmerich and Payne’s directional drilling. But with large, multinational energy firms looking to reign in their skyrocketing capital expenses, the drilling space is witnessing intense competition, as multiple firms chase a single contract. We are also concerned of lower revenues from its international operations. As such, we take a cautious stance on the stock.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

HP opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Juan Pablo Tardio sold 10,880 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $716,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 146,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

