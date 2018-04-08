Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Henry Boot (BOOT)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research report report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.56) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.49) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

BOOT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 298 ($4.18). 12,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,258. Henry Boot has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220.50 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 354 ($4.97).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings.

