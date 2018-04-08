BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Holdings Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of BGC Partners worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 644.1% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGCP. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BGC Financial upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BGC Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,115.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $894.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

