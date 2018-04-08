Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Michaels Companies worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 391,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Michaels Companies by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Michaels Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Michaels Companies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,988,000 after buying an additional 244,344 shares during the last quarter.

MIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $3,584.07, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carl Rubin sold 220,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $5,998,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The Michaels Companies, Inc (Michaels) is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The Company’s segments include Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s and Darice. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 1,223 Michaels retail stores in 49 states and Canada, with approximately 18,000 average square feet of selling space per store.

