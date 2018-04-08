Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Reduced by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $2,496,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total value of $2,356,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,140,838.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $69.84 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29,437.49, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.50 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

