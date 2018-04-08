Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Herc worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 251,552 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $13,038,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $9,840,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Herc by 2,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,709 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $9,455,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $1,769.54, a PE ratio of -194.72 and a beta of 2.35. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). Herc had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

