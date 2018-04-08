Heritage Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Stake in Honeywell (HON)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,575,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,296,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,530,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,918,100,000 after purchasing an additional 207,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,880,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,712,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,969,000 after purchasing an additional 317,562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,747,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,113,000 after purchasing an additional 65,883 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS started coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

NYSE:HON opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $110,093.08, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $165.13.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Honeywell Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

