Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Herman Miller, Inc., is a major American manufacturer of office furniture, equipment and home furnishings. Herman Miller works for a better world by designing and developing award-winning furniture and related services and technologies that improve environment, whether it’s an office, hospital, school, home, an entire building, or the world at large. Through research, the company seeks to define and clarify customer needs and problems existing in its markets and to design, through innovation where feasible, products and systems as solutions to such problems. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,912.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.30 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $360,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $4,747,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,223.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,871,000 after buying an additional 375,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 248,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,243,000 after buying an additional 195,666 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,341,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 174,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 160,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/herman-miller-mlhr-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herman Miller (MLHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.