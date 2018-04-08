Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.29

News coverage about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7513872861241 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HPE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,149,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,052. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $26,168.90, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 161,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $2,962,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $303,656.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,913 shares of company stock worth $78,549,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

