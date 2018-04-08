Hexcel (HXL) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hexcel earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.8971390392452 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HXL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NYSE:HXL traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.48. 344,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,793.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.70 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $1,739,407.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,626,584.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

