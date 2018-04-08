Head-To-Head Survey: Curtiss-Wright (CW) & Hexcel (HXL)

Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Hexcel pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hexcel pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hexcel has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hexcel and Curtiss-Wright, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 0 7 5 0 2.42 Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75

Hexcel presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus price target of $135.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Hexcel’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hexcel is more favorable than Curtiss-Wright.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Hexcel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hexcel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hexcel and Curtiss-Wright’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.97 billion 2.94 $284.00 million $2.68 24.06 Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion 2.61 $214.89 million $5.03 26.69

Hexcel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curtiss-Wright. Hexcel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hexcel has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 14.39% 17.86% 9.19% Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02%

Summary

Hexcel beats Curtiss-Wright on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets. It operates in two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment consists of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight structures, molded components, engineered core and honeycomb products with added functionality. Its products are used in a range of end applications, such as commercial and military aircraft, space launch vehicles and satellites, wind turbine blades, automotive, and recreational products.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

