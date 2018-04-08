High Falls Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,889,000 after buying an additional 5,476,333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,472,000 after buying an additional 1,297,685 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,170,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,791,000 after buying an additional 625,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after buying an additional 1,456,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,103,000.

IVV stock opened at $261.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a one year low of $234.02 and a one year high of $288.69.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

