Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

HIW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 926,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,529. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4,525.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.14 million. research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 56.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 784,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1,344.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 474,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

