Hill-Rom (HRC) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hill-Rom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,702.85, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $478,786,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,345,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,145,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $96,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,133,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,090,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 500,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

