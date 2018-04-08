Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hilltop (HTH) Share Price

News articles about Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hilltop earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9696584543141 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

NYSE:HTH opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,223.08, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.12. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.05 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hilltop-hth-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.