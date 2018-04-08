Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 106,683 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 643.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,300.58, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.57 million. research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 106,683 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/hilton-grand-vacations-inc-hgv-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated-updated.html.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.