HireMatch Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,999.00 (HIRE)

HireMatch (CURRENCY:HIRE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, HireMatch has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. HireMatch has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8,999.00 worth of HireMatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HireMatch token can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00681268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00175555 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035818 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050342 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About HireMatch

HireMatch launched on August 1st, 2017. HireMatch’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for HireMatch is hirematch.io. HireMatch’s official Twitter account is @hire_match.

HireMatch Token Trading

HireMatch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy HireMatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HireMatch must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HireMatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

