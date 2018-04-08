HitCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (CRYPTO:HTC)

HitCoin (CURRENCY:HTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. HitCoin has a total market cap of $777,363.00 and $14.00 worth of HitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HitCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One HitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.04345420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001281 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012918 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007675 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013026 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitCoin Profile

HitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. HitCoin’s total supply is 20,996,318,099 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,318,099 coins. The official website for HitCoin is hitcoininfo.com.

HitCoin Coin Trading

HitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase HitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

